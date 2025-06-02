Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia-Ukraine Talks: Biggest war prisoners swap brokered at last round says Ukraine

Jun 2, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine held today in Istanbul. Turkish officials said, a day after a massive Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s nuclear-capable strategic bombers. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the aim of the meeting was to evaluate the conditions for a ceasefire, to discuss a possible meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, and to look at more prisoner exchange opportunities.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, who headed Kyiv’s delegation, announced after the talks that a new prisoner exchange had been agreed to follow up on the biggest prisoner swap of the war brokered at the last round of talks. He said the new exchange would focus on those severely injured in the war and on young people. Umerov said, Ukraine has proposed holding more talks before the end of June, but believes that only a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin can resolve the many issues of contention. Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said Kyiv’s delegation had handed over a list of children it said had been deported to Russia and which it wanted back.

Moscow says such children were moved in order to protect them from fighting. The two sides had been expected to discuss their respective and wildly different ideas for what a full ceasefire and a longer term path. The talk held amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said the U.S. could abandon its role as a mediator if there is no progress.

The talks, the second such direct contacts between the sides since 2022, had already begun nearly two hours later than scheduled with no explanation of the delay. The Peace talks ended barely an hour after they began.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Independent candidate Karol Nawrocki wins Poland’s Presidential Election

Jun 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Second round of peace talks between Russia, Ukraine to begin in Istanbul

Jun 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s overall inflation rate slightly increased

Jun 2, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

پلاسٹک کی گھریلو اشیاء، دل کے امراض میں جان لیوا

3 June 2025 12:24 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

بھارتی معیشت کی رفتار سست، ترقی کی شرح میں واضح کمی

3 June 2025 12:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NCW & NHRC issue notice to Bihar govt over death of minor rape victim

3 June 2025 12:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Assembly to align rule book with Parliament, says Speaker Vijendra Gupta

3 June 2025 12:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!