Independent candidate Karol Nawrocki wins Poland’s Presidential Election

Jun 2, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Karol Nawrocki, an independent candidate backed by the opposition Law and Justice party, won Poland’s presidential runoff election. According to the final vote count released by Polish National Electoral Commission today, Nawrocki received around 51 per cent of the vote in the Presidential race. He defeated the ruling Civic Coalition candidate and ​Mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski​, who garnered over 49 per cent.

This was Nawrocki’s first presidential campaign. He consistently trailed Trzaskowski in polls, including yesterday’s initial exit survey.

Born in 1983 in Gdansk, Nawrocki is set to succeed the incumbent ​President Andrzej Duda, whose second and final term ends on 6th August​ this year.

