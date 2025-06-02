Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Second round of peace talks between Russia, Ukraine to begin in Istanbul

Jun 2, 2025

AMN

The second round of peace talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is set to begin at Istanbul’s historic Ciragan Palace today. The Russian delegation is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, while the Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is leading the delegation of his country. Moderated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the meeting will reportedly also be attended by the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation Director Ibrahim Kalin. However, it remains unclear whether this meeting will be a bilateral meeting with Istanbul merely mediating, or a trilateral forum. A few days back, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had stated that Turkey or any other party would not be mediating the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Following the previous talks last month, there may likely be a shift in the dynamics of engagement between Moscow and Kyiv, following Ukraine’s sudden bombing of five Russian airbases just two days before the scheduled peace talks.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s overall inflation rate slightly increased

Jun 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

All-party delegations carry India’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to world

Jun 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hamas expresses readiness to begin new round of Gaza peace talks

Jun 2, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Set to Stimulate Demand with Rate Cut Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

2 June 2025 9:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Second round of peace talks between Russia, Ukraine to begin in Istanbul

2 June 2025 8:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s overall inflation rate slightly increased

2 June 2025 8:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

All-party delegations carry India’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to world

2 June 2025 8:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!