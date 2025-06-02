Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Sri Lanka’s overall inflation rate slightly increased

Jun 2, 2025

AMN

Sri Lanka’s overall inflation rate, measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index on a year-on-year basis, has seen a slight increase.The Department of Census and Statistics reports that the rate rose to -0.7% in May, up from -2.0% in April.The inflation for the Food Group saw a more significant rise, increasing to 5.2% in May from 1.3% in April. Meanwhile, the Non-Food Group’s inflation also edged up to -3.3% in May, from -3.6% the previous month. Inflation has been in the negative territory since September last year, while the Central Bank expects it to turn positive soon

