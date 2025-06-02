Sri Lanka’s overall inflation rate slightly increased

AMN

Sri Lanka’s overall inflation rate, measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index on a year-on-year basis, has seen a slight increase.The Department of Census and Statistics reports that the rate rose to -0.7% in May, up from -2.0% in April.The inflation for the Food Group saw a more significant rise, increasing to 5.2% in May from 1.3% in April. Meanwhile, the Non-Food Group’s inflation also edged up to -3.3% in May, from -3.6% the previous month. Inflation has been in the negative territory since September last year, while the Central Bank expects it to turn positive soon