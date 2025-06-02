All-party delegations carry India’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to world

WEB DESK

As part of India’s continued efforts under Operation Sindoor and in line with India’s principled and resolute stance against terrorism, seven all-party delegations comprising Members of Parliament are in different countries with their outreach programme. The delegations are conveying India’s strong message of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule reached Egypt. The delegation concluded its visit yesterday.

Another all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha met with Parti Keadilan Rakyat, the representatives of the People’s Justice Party, led by Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of National Unity.

Earlier, the All-Party Delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, interacted with members of the Indian community in Liberia. During the interaction, the delegation conveyed India’s united national sentiment and collective political will to combat terrorism in all its forms and support received from the international community in this endeavour. They appreciated Diaspora’s role in strengthening India’s friendship with Liberia and upholding Indian values abroad. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said that despite fighting against terrorism for 4 to 5 decades, India is still a great power in technology.

Another all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met with Shadow Foreign Secretary of the UK Priti Patel and her team and shared India’s firm resolve in combating cross-border terrorism. The delegation also highlighted how Operation Sindoor exemplified the new normal set by India in this ongoing effort.

The multi-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda met with the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and the National Community Board in the Algerian parliament, Mohamed Khouane, last night and discussed the need for strong and determined measures against terrorism.

The delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is presently in Brazil and will head to the US tomorrow. Shashi Tharoor, in a social media post, expressed concern over the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, today. He shared that he agrees with the view of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that terror has no place in India and the United States.