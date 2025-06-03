Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Sri Lanka, Australia to strengthen maritime security

Jun 3, 2025
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles in Colombo today to strengthen bilateral ties, with maritime security high on the agenda.
President Dissanayake thanked Australia for its support in recent operations targeting illegal trade, human trafficking, arms smuggling, and maritime terrorism. He reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to being a secure hub for tourism and investment.
Deputy PM Marles, who is on an official visit to the island nation, praised Sri Lanka’s anti-corruption efforts and reiterated Australia’s commitment to closer cooperation.
Regional frameworks such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), and the Colombo Security Conclave have been platforms where India, Sri Lanka, and Australia actively engage.
The visit signals stronger cooperation as the two nations seek to ensure a free, open, and secure Indian Ocean amid rising strategic challenges.<>

