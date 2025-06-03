Polling underway in South Korea to elect a new President

WEB DESK

Polling is underway in South Korea to elect a new President to succeed conservative Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his brief but shocking imposition of martial law. Surveys suggested liberal Lee Jae-myung is heavily favoured to win the snap election, riding on a wave of public disappointment over Yoon’s martial law debacle in December. The main conservative candidate, Kim Moon Soo, wants a come-from-behind victory, but observers say his refusal to directly criticise Yoon made it difficult for him to narrow the gap with Lee.

The winner will be sworn in as president tomorrow without the typical two-month transition period