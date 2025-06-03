Germany’s former foreign minister Baerbock elected UNGA President despite Russian opposition

WEB DESK

Germany’s former foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock elected as the next president of the United Nations General Assembly with strong support, winning 167 votes out of 193 in a secret ballot demanded by Russia.

Baerbock replaces Cameroon’s Philemon Yang and will begin her one-year term in September, leading the assembly during key events, including the annual world leaders’ meeting and the UN’s 80th anniversary.

She also becomes the first woman from the Western European group to hold the post and the fifth woman overall to lead the General Assembly. The presidency rotates among the world body’s five regional groups.

Germany had originally nominated diplomat Helga Schmid but switched to Baerbock after she lost her ministerial role in Germany’s recent election.

Meanwhile, Russia strongly opposed Baerbock’s candidacy, calling her biased and unfit due to her tough stance against Moscow. Despite this, Baerbock said she was honoured by the strong support and is ready to work with all countries.

In her acceptance speech, Baerbock said her theme will be “Better Together”, stressing the importance of global cooperation during uncertain times. She highlighted ongoing global conflicts and the need for the UN to fulfil its mission of preventing war.

UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed her leadership, saying the world faces many challenges, including war, climate change, poverty, and global divisions and urged unity and action.