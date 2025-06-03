Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Twin earthquakes shake Greece and Turkey; 7 injured in Marmaris escape efforts

Jun 3, 2025

WEB DESK

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Dodecanese Islands in Greece near the Turkey border early this morning. Around the same time, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit the coastal town of Marmaris, Turkey. It struck at 2:17 a.m. and was felt in nearby areas, including the Greek island of Rhodes. Seven people in Marmaris were injured while trying to escape their homes, with some jumping from windows or balconies.
Turkey, located on major fault lines, often experiences earthquakes. In 2023, a powerful 7.8-magnitude quake killed over 53,000 people in Turkey and 6,000 in northern Syria.

