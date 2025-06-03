Mount Etna erupts in Italy, spews ash & lava; no immediate threat to population

WEB DESK

Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna in Italy, erupted yesterday, spewing ash and smoke into the Sicilian sky and triggering panic among tourists. Sicily’s president, Renato Schifani, said lava flows emitted in the eruption had not passed the natural containment area and posed no danger to the population.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said that the volcano erupted with strombolian explosions, which is a type of eruption of growing intensity. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have advised the public to stay cautious as volcanic activity persists.