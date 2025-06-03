Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mount Etna erupts in Italy, spews ash & lava; no immediate threat to population

Jun 3, 2025

WEB DESK

Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna in Italy, erupted yesterday, spewing ash and smoke into the Sicilian sky and triggering panic among tourists. Sicily’s president, Renato Schifani, said lava flows emitted in the eruption had not passed the natural containment area and posed no danger to the population.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said that the volcano erupted with strombolian explosions, which is a type of eruption of growing intensity. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have advised the public to stay cautious as volcanic activity persists.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Exit polls predicts Democrat Lee Jae-myung​ as next President of South Korea

Jun 3, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US withdraws about 500 troops from Syria as directed by Pentagon

Jun 3, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mt. Kanchanjungha joint expedition gives new heights to Nepal-India relations, says Nepal’s Def Min

Jun 3, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंचों पर बयान, संसद में चुप्पी? विपक्षी दलों ने संसद का विशेष सत्र बुलाने की मांग तेज़ की

3 June 2025 10:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

سیاحت کی پرواز: 2035 تک بھارت میں 1.6 کروڑ نئی ملازمتوں کا امکان

3 June 2025 10:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

पर्यटन में उड़ान: 2035 तक भारत में 1.6 करोड़ नई नौकरियों की संभावना

3 June 2025 9:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India to Create 16 Million Tourism Jobs by 2035: WTTC

3 June 2025 9:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!