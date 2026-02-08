US wants peace agreement between Ukraine, Russia to be concluded by June: Zelenskyy

Last Updated on February 8, 2026 12:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the United States wants a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia to be concluded by June. Speaking to reporters, Zelensky said Washington aims to ensure both sides adhere to the proposed schedule, indicating that the Trump administration would likely put pressure on Ukraine and Russia if the deadline is not met.

Zelenskyy said the United States has proposed holding the next round of negotiations in the United States, likely in Miami next week. Zelenskyy said they have confirmed their participation. The push for an early-summer deadline follows recent US-brokered trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi that failed to produce a breakthrough on core issues such as territory and security guarantees.