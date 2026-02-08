The Indian Awaaz

Italy: Anti-Olympics protest in Milan descended into violence after clashes between demonstrators, police

Feb 8, 2026

In Italy, an anti-Olympics protest in Milan descended into violence after a largely peaceful march erupted into clashes between demonstrators and police yesterday. A group of around 100 protesters threw firecrackers, smoke bombs and bottles at police after breaking away from the main body of a demonstration. Italian police responded with a water cannon to try to disperse the group. Six people were detained during the skirmishes.

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters marched through Milan to oppose the 2026 Winter Olympics, citing environmental concerns about construction projects and what they described as the economic and social costs of hosting the Games. The demonstration coincided with US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Milan as head of the American delegation.

