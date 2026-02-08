The Indian Awaaz

Netanyahu to meet with US President Trump in Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the “Iranian threat” in a call with US president-elect Donald Trump on November 6, 2024 as the wars in Gaza and Lebanon show no sign of easing. Netanyahu’s office said in a statement the Israeli premier “congratulated Trump on his election victory, and the two agreed to work together for Israel’s security. (Photo by Jim WATSON and JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday regarding the US-Iran talks. The US and Iran held indirect talks on Friday in Oman. Netanyahu’s office, in a statement, said that the Prime Minister believes that all negotiations must include limiting the ballistic missiles and ending support for the Iranian axis. Earlier, President Trump said the United States had very good talks and said more were planned for early next week.

The US was represented by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters that nuclear talks and the resolution of the main issues must take place in a calm atmosphere, without tension and without threats. Trump has repeatedly threatened to use force to compel Iran to reach a deal on the nuclear programme after earlier sending the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other warships to the region amid Tehran’s crackdown on nationwide protests that killed thousands, and several otherswere detained.

