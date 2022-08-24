FreeCurrencyRates.com

US top infectious disease official Dr Anthony Fauci to step down from his post in December

In USA, the top infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci has announced that he would step down from his posts in December this year.

He is currently working as the Chief Medical Adviser to US President Joe Biden. Mr. Fauci is also the Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

After five decades of public service, Dr. Fauci became famous across the country as the public face of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden said Dr. Fauci’s career began during the Ronald Reagan administration. He added that he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 under President George W. Bush.

