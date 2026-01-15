US to suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 nations including Pakistan, Bangladesh

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 1:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has announced that it will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh. The US State Department said that migrants from these countries take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates and they often become public charges on the United States upon arrival. The freeze will remain active until the US can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people. The decision came after the US President Donald Trump said that no country can afford to take in millions of people and pay for their education and health care. Mr Trump further said that his administration will not make any payments to sanctuary cities from 1st of next month.