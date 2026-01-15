Iran extends order closing airspace to commercial aircraft

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 1:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iran extended an order closing its airspace to commercial aircraft without explanation early today as tensions remained high with the United States over Tehran’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests. The government offered no explanation, though officials signaled fast trials and executions for detained protesters and warned of retaliation if the US or Israel intervened.

The threats emerged as some personnel at a key US military base in Qatar were advised to evacuate, even as President Donald Trump made a series of vague statements in a span of 24 hours that left unclear what American action, if any, would take place against Iran. President Trump said killings in Iran were stopping, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged diplomacy over conflict. The crackdown has killed at least 2,615 people, the Human Rights Activists News Agency reported.