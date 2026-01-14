US issues security advisory at Qatar air base as Iran tensions escalate

Last Updated on January 14, 2026 10:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Tensions across West Asia are rising as the United States issues a security advisory at its major airbase in Qatar.

AMN / WEB DESK

The United States has issued a leave-by-evening advisory for certain personnel at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, suggesting esclating security concerns as unrest in Iran intensifies and regional tensions increase. The base, which hosts about 10,000 US troops, was previously targeted by Iran in June in response to American strikes on its nuclear facilities.

Qatar said the limited drawdown of personnel was a precautionary measure linked to current regional tensions, even as it renewed calls for de-escalation. The advisory comes after President Donald Trump said he was prepared to consider military action against Tehran if Iranian authorities continued their crackdown on protesters. Iran has warned that US bases in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey could be targeted if Washington launches attacks. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of seeking to draw the United States into conflict while calling for steps to halt the bloodshed.

France is exploring the possibility of sending Eutelsat satellite terminals to help restore internet access in Iran, according to remarks attributed to Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. India has issued a fresh advisory urging its nationals to avoid travel to Iran and advising those currently in the country, including students, pilgrims, business people and tourists, to leave by available commercial flights.

Washington has warned it may consider military options if the crackdown persists, prompting Tehran to caution that US bases in neighbouring countries could be targeted. India has now advised its citizens to avoid travel to Iran and urged those already there to return by available flights, as regional governments and international partners call for restraint and de-escalation.