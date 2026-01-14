Final Trade Jan 14: Markets End Lower After Volatile Trade; IT & Realty Weigh on Indices

Last Updated on January 14, 2026 11:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Domestic Indian benchmark equity indices closed in the red after a choppy trading session on Wednesday, as selling pressure in information technology and real estate stocks outweighed gains in metals and public sector banks. Investor sentiment remained cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions and lingering uncertainty surrounding the proposed US–India trade agreement, which capped any meaningful upside in the market.

Benchmark Indices Performance

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 244.98 points, or 0.29 per cent, to close at 83,382.71. During intraday trade, the index slipped as much as 442.49 points (0.52 per cent) to touch a low of 83,185.20, reflecting heightened volatility.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended the session 66.70 points lower, shedding 0.26 per cent to settle at 25,665.60.

Market participants also remained mindful that both the NSE and BSE will remain closed on Thursday, January 15, 2026, due to municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, which contributed to subdued trading volumes.

Sector-Wise Market Performance

Top Losing Sectors

Information Technology (IT):

The Nifty IT index emerged as the worst-performing sector, falling 1.08 per cent , weighed down by losses in frontline IT stocks amid global uncertainty and cautious outlooks from overseas markets.

The Nifty Realty index declined 0.92 per cent, as investors booked profits after recent gains and remained wary of interest-rate-related developments.

Top Gaining Sectors

Metals:

The Nifty Metal index surged 2.70 per cent , driven by strong buying interest in steel and metal stocks amid expectations of improved demand and firm global commodity prices.

The Nifty PSU Bank index climbed 2.13 per cent, supported by gains in major state-owned lenders on optimism around asset quality and earnings visibility.

Stock-Specific Movers

Top Gainers

Tata Steel

NTPC

Axis Bank

These stocks led the gains on both the BSE and NSE, benefiting from strong sectoral momentum and selective buying by investors.

Top Losers

Asian Paints

TCS

Maruti Suzuki (BSE)

(BSE) Tata Consumer Products (NSE)

Weakness in consumer and IT-heavy stocks weighed significantly on the headline indices.

Broader Markets Outperform

Despite the weakness in benchmark indices, broader markets displayed relative resilience:

The Nifty SmallCap 100 index advanced 0.67 per cent

advanced The Nifty MidCap 100 index gained 0.29 per cent

This indicates continued interest in select mid- and small-cap stocks, even as investors remained cautious on large-cap counters.

Market Outlook

Going forward, analysts believe markets may remain volatile in the near term, with investors closely tracking global geopolitical developments, progress on international trade negotiations, and upcoming corporate earnings for further direction.