AMN/ WEB DESK

US to reopen embassy in Solomon Islands amid moves to counter China. Washington promises more diplomatic and security resources to the South Pacific region as China’s influence grows. The announcement comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Fiji for talks with Pacific island leaders. Mr Blinken confirmed the United States plans to open an embassy in the South Pacific nation of Solomon. In a notification to US Congress, the State Department said, Solomon Islanders cherished their history with Americans on the battlefields of World War II. It said, the US was in danger of losing its preferential ties with Solomon Islands as China aggressively seeks to engage” elite politicians and business people in the South Pacific nation.



The move comes after rioting rocked the Solomon in November last year. The riots grew from a peaceful protest and highlighted long-simmering regional rivalries, economic problems and concerns about the country’s increasing links with China. Rioters set fire to buildings and looted stores.