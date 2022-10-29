US to provide new $ 275 million military assistance to Ukraine

FILE PHOTO

WEB DESK

The Pentagon on Friday said that the United States will provide a new 275 million Dollar military assistance package for Ukraine to help it battle Russia’s invasion.

The package includes ammunition for Himars precision rocket launchers, various types of 155 mm artillery rounds, anti-armor systems, small arms ammunition,$ and four satellite communications antennas. The latest aid package brings Washington’s total security assistance commitments for Ukraine to more than 18.5 billion dollar since early 2021, and nearly 18 billion dollars since Russia invaded in February.