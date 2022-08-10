US to provide 89 million dollars to clear land mines, improvised explosive devices & unexploded ordinance in Ukraine

WEB DESK

The United States has announced that it will provide 89 million dollars to help clear land mines, improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordinance.The US State Department in a statement said, Ukrainian teams already have cleared about 160,000 unexploded mines, ordinances and other devices.

According to media reports, the 89 million dollars will be taken from both the State Department Fiscal Year 2022 budget, as well as from a series of supplemental funding bills passed by Congress earlier this year.

However, the money will not go directly to the Ukrainian government. It will be paid out over time to non-governmental organizations, contractors and other de-mining specialists, who will then work alongside Ukraine’s existing de-mining teams.