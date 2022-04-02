US to end policy limiting asylum at US-Mexico border

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has announced that it is ending a policy that limited asylum at the US-Mexico border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday said it has already taken actions to erect tents and take other steps to prepare for an expected influx of migrants. The CDC order said that the virus is no longer cause for turning away migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

As per the CDC order, the Department of Homeland Security will provide vaccines to migrants at the border. Last month, CDC officials lifted some of the restrictions ending the limits for children traveling to the border alone. The decision is expected to attract more migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border. The policy, known as the Title 42 Authority, is named for a 1944 Public Health Law to prevent communicable diseases. The policy went into effect under President Donald Trump in March 2020. Since then, migrants trying to enter the U.S. have been expelled several time