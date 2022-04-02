FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2022 02:23:34      انڈین آواز

US to end policy limiting asylum at US-Mexico border

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has announced that it is ending a policy that limited asylum at the US-Mexico border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday said it has already taken actions to erect tents and take other steps to prepare for an expected influx of migrants. The CDC order said that the virus is no longer cause for turning away migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

As per the CDC order, the Department of Homeland Security will provide vaccines to migrants at the border. Last month, CDC officials lifted some of the restrictions ending the limits for children traveling to the border alone. The decision is expected to attract more migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border. The policy, known as the Title 42 Authority, is named for a 1944 Public Health Law to prevent communicable diseases. The policy went into effect under President Donald Trump in March 2020. Since then, migrants trying to enter the U.S. have been expelled several time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Federation Cup  Athletics; Kartik Kumar, Sanjivani Jadhav claim 10000m crowns in personal best times

Harpal  Singh Bedi Long distance runners Kartik Kumar ,Sajivani Baburao Jadhav  Pole Vaulter  Rosy Meena ...

Hockey: India beat England (3-2) in shoot-out  to top the FIH Pro League Table

Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar  2 April :  India piped   England 3-2 in a dramatic  ...

Thailand Open Boxing: Minakshi to open Indian challenge as men and women boxers handed contrasting draws 

Harpal Singh Bedi Indian men  and women boxers received  contrasting draws at the  Thailand Open Interna ...

خبرنامہ

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart