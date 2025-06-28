Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Supreme Court rules lower courts have limited authority to block presidential orders

Jun 28, 2025

WEB DESK

US Supreme Court has ruled that judges in lower courts have limited ability to block presidential orders. Orders from lower courts have hampered President Donald Trump’s agenda for months. The US President welcomed the court’s decision and said that the whole list of his administration’s policies can now move forward.

He said the ruling is a victory for the Constitution, the separation of powers and the rule of law. In a 6-3 ruling stemming from Trump’s bid to end birthright citizenship, the court said nationwide injunctions issued by individual district court judges likely exceed their authority.

The top court did not rule on the constitutionality of Trump’s executive order seeking to end automatic citizenship for children born on US soil.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Baloch Activists Condemn Prolonged Closure of Abdohi Border

Jun 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Donald Trump Halts Trade Talks with Canada; To Announce New Tariffs

Jun 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to Acquire Controlling Stake in Colombo Dockyard for US $52.96 mn

Jun 28, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Baloch Activists Condemn Prolonged Closure of Abdohi Border

28 June 2025 1:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Supreme Court rules lower courts have limited authority to block presidential orders

28 June 2025 1:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Donald Trump Halts Trade Talks with Canada; To Announce New Tariffs

28 June 2025 1:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to Acquire Controlling Stake in Colombo Dockyard for US $52.96 mn

28 June 2025 1:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!