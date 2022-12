AMN/ WEB DESK

US stocks ended higher yesterday snapping a five-session losing streak. The three major indices rose as investors interpreted data showing a rise in weekly jobless claims as a sign the pace of interest rate hikes could soon slow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.6 per cent up, the S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite indices climbed 1.1 per cent.