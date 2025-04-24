US stocks advance amid hopes of progress in US-China trade talks

All three major US indices advanced on Wednesday amid revived hopes for progress in the US-China trade dispute. The indices saw strong gains across the board, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way, up by 2.5 percent, the S&P 500 gained over 1.6 percent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over one percent.

