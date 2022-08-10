FreeCurrencyRates.com

US State Dept announces imposition of restrictions on 100 Belarusian officials

US State Department has announced the imposition of restrictions on 100 Belarusian officials.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, the State Department has sanctioned two high-ranking Belarusian officials for involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely the arbitrary detention of peaceful protesters. He further said, it will move to impose visa restrictions on 100 regime officials and their affiliates for their involvement in undermining or injuring democratic institutions or impeding the transition to democracy. The measures were announced on the second anniversary of the disputed election in Belarus, in which longtime strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory. It sparked massive protests throughout the country.

The list includes persons holding senior positions in Lukashenko’s administration, the Interior Ministry, the State Security Committee (KGB), the Central Election Commission, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Main Department of the Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption, the Air Force and the Air Defense Forces.

