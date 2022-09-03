US slams China for continued violation of human rights in Xinjiang, Tibet and its other regions

WEB DESK

The United States has slammed China for continued violation of human rights in Xinjiang, Tibet and its other regions. It has vowed to work closely with its partners and the international community to hold Beijing accountable for its abhorrent actions against its own people. Welcoming the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Report on Xinjiang that was released on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre said, it deepened US’s grave concern regarding the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity that China is perpetrating. During her daily news conference on Thursday, she said, US welcomes this important report as it describes authoritatively the abhorrent human rights treatment of the Uyghur and other minority communities by the People’s Republic of China government.

Jean-Pierre said that the Biden administration has taken concrete measures and the President has rallied allies and partners, including the G7, to ensure all global supply chains are free from the use of forced labour from Xinjiang.