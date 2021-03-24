US Senate votes to confirm Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy to be Prez Biden’s Surgeon General

AMN/ WEB DESK

US Senate has voted to confirm Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy to be President Biden’s Surgeon General, handing the administration one of its top public health officials amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Senators voted 57-43 to confirm the Indian American as Biden’s surgeon general.

In a tweet, Dr Murthy said he is deeply grateful to be confirmed by the Senate to serve once again as the Surgeon General. 1977 born Dr Murthy served as the Surgeon General under the Obama administration from 2014 to 2017. He is a distinguished Physician and former Vice Admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.