PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal

GST council to exempt import of relief items till 31st August
Centre approves substantial hike in salary of National Health Mission employees in J&K
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia’s Army of firing on border
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 May 2021 07:18:14      انڈین آواز

US Secretary of State says US will never forget India’s help during early days of COVID-19 pandemic

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, America will never forget the help provided by India during the early days of COVID. Mr Blinken said, India was there for the United States, and now the USA wants to make sure that America is there for and with India.

He said, US and India are united in confronting COVID-19 together, united in dealing with the challenge posed by climate change, and both countries partnered together directly through the Quad and other institutions at the United Nations in dealing with many of the challenges that we face in the region and around the world.

Mr Blinken said, the partnership between the United States and India is vital, it’s strong and it’s increasingly productive.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington last night. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said, there was productive discussion on various aspects of the bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues. Both leaders discussed Indo Pacific and the Quad, Afghanistan, Myanmar, UNSC matters and other international organizations.

He said, discussion also focused on Indo-US vaccine partnership aimed at expanding access and ensuring supply. Dr Jaishankar appreciated the strong solidarity expressed by the US at this time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing :Amit Panghal, Shiv Thapa in finals, Vikas Krishan ,Varinder fail in semis

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Defending champion Amit Panghal and Olympian Shiv Thapa chalked out impressiv ...

Boxing: Mary Kom, Sakshi in Finals, Simranjit, Monika ,Jasmine lose in semis

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Veteran Mary Kom and seasoned campaigner Sakshi chalked out hard fought wins ...

Boxing : India’s assured of 15 medals,Amit, Vikas and Varinder in semis

By Harpal Singh Bedi Defending champion Amit Panghal survived a scare before overpowering Kharkhuu Enkhmand ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz