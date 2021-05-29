US Secretary of State says US will never forget India’s help during early days of COVID-19 pandemic

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, America will never forget the help provided by India during the early days of COVID. Mr Blinken said, India was there for the United States, and now the USA wants to make sure that America is there for and with India.

He said, US and India are united in confronting COVID-19 together, united in dealing with the challenge posed by climate change, and both countries partnered together directly through the Quad and other institutions at the United Nations in dealing with many of the challenges that we face in the region and around the world.

Mr Blinken said, the partnership between the United States and India is vital, it’s strong and it’s increasingly productive.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington last night. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said, there was productive discussion on various aspects of the bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues. Both leaders discussed Indo Pacific and the Quad, Afghanistan, Myanmar, UNSC matters and other international organizations.

He said, discussion also focused on Indo-US vaccine partnership aimed at expanding access and ensuring supply. Dr Jaishankar appreciated the strong solidarity expressed by the US at this time.