US revokes over 100,000 visas to strengthen security, enforce immigration laws

The US Department of State said it has revoked over 100,000 visas as part of efforts to strengthen security and enforce immigration laws. This includes about 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas issued to people who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity.

In a social media post yesterday, the Department said that visa revocations and deportations are being used to protect national security. It also warned that visa holders must follow US laws or risk losing their visas and being deported.

Recently, the US Embassy in India warned visa holders, especially students, that breaking the United States’ Laws can have serious consequences, leading to the revocation of the visa and even deportation from the US.

The extent of the revocations reflects the broad immigration crackdown initiated when Trump returned to the White House last year, deporting an unprecedented number of migrants, including some who held valid visas. The administration has also adopted a stricter policy on granting visas, with tightened social media vetting and expanded screening.