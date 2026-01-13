US Virtual Embassy urges citizens to leave Iran amid escalating protests

Last Updated on January 13, 2026 12:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The US Virtual Embassy in Iran has urged American citizens to leave Iran immediately, warning that protests across the country are escalating and may turn violent. The Embassy said demonstrations may lead to arrests, injuries, road closures, transportation disruptions, and internet shutdowns. The embassy advised U.S. citizens, if safe, to leave Iran by land through Armenia or Turkey and to make plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.

For those who cannot leave, the embassy recommended staying indoors in a secure place, avoiding protests, keeping a low profile, and stocking up on food, water, medications, and other essentials.

The advisory highlighted serious risks for U.S. citizens, especially dual U.S.-Iranian nationals, as Iran treats them solely as Iranian citizens and requires them to exit using Iranian passports. It warned that showing a U.S. passport or having ties to the United States could lead to detention.

The warning comes as large demonstrations and counter-demonstrations have been reported in several provinces, including the city of Arak and Iranian Azerbaijan, amid ongoing unrest driven by inflation, economic hardship, and public anger over governance.