US removes 3 Indian nuclear entities from export control list

WEB DESK

The US has lifted sanctions on three Indian entities including Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). The other two companies are Indian Rare Earths and Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center. US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said that the sanctions, which were imposed during the Cold War era, have been removed to enhance US’s foreign policy goals. It is that this decision will support shared energy security needs and joint efforts in science and technology between India and US. BIS said, that in recent years, India and US have strengthened their collaboration in peaceful nuclear cooperation and related research activities, benefiting numerous partner countries globally.

Simultaneously, the US has added 11 Chinese companies to the Entity List due to activities deemed contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests. The Entity List is a US government compilation of foreign individuals, companies, and organizations deemed a national security concern.