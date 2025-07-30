Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Ceasefire Violations at Border

Jul 30, 2025

WEB DESK

Thailand’s military accused Cambodian forces of violating a ceasefire at three border sites, warning that further aggression may prompt a stronger Thai response. The ceasefire, agreed just two days earlier through mediation by Malaysia and the U.S., aimed to end five days of deadly clashes that killed at least 43 people and displaced over 300,000.

Thai army officials reported small arms and grenade attacks in Sisaket province, calling it the second breach since the truce began. Cambodia denied the claims, reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire and urging the deployment of international observers. The agreement, crucial for restarting U.S. trade talks and avoiding a 36 percent tariff on Thai and Cambodian exports, also calls for halting troop movements. A high-level military meeting is scheduled for August 4 in Cambodia to address the situation.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Russia’s Kamchatka Coast

Jul 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Typhoon Co-May makes landfall in China’s Zhejiang Province

Jul 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Skips Second Summons Amid Probe

Jul 30, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Russia’s Kamchatka Coast

30 July 2025 4:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Ceasefire Violations at Border

30 July 2025 4:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Typhoon Co-May makes landfall in China’s Zhejiang Province

30 July 2025 4:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Skips Second Summons Amid Probe

30 July 2025 3:48 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!