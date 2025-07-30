Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Ceasefire Violations at Border

WEB DESK

Thailand’s military accused Cambodian forces of violating a ceasefire at three border sites, warning that further aggression may prompt a stronger Thai response. The ceasefire, agreed just two days earlier through mediation by Malaysia and the U.S., aimed to end five days of deadly clashes that killed at least 43 people and displaced over 300,000.

Thai army officials reported small arms and grenade attacks in Sisaket province, calling it the second breach since the truce began. Cambodia denied the claims, reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire and urging the deployment of international observers. The agreement, crucial for restarting U.S. trade talks and avoiding a 36 percent tariff on Thai and Cambodian exports, also calls for halting troop movements. A high-level military meeting is scheduled for August 4 in Cambodia to address the situation.