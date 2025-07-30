Typhoon Co-May makes landfall in China’s Zhejiang Province

AMN

Typhoon Co-May made landfall in China’s Zhejiang Province this morning, becoming the eighth typhoon of the year to hit the country. With winds near the center reaching 23 meters per second, the storm is moving northwest at 15–20 kilometers per hour and is expected to strengthen as it nears the East China Sea. Authorities raised the emergency response level from IV to III. Earlier, China’s Ministry of Water Resources launched a Level-IV flood response in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui, and Jiangxi. Xinjiang also faces flooding due to snowmelt.