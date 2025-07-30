Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Skips Second Summons Amid Probe

WEB DESK

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – MARCH 20: President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a press conference on March 20, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Yoon announced his decision to move the presidential office to the defense ministry compound in Seoul’s central district of Yongsan immediately after his inauguration on May 10. On the same day, the Presidential Blue House will be fully opened to the public. (Photo by Jung Yeon-Je – Pool/Getty Images)

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol again failed to appear for questioning by a special counsel today, citing health reasons, amid an ongoing probe into allegations involving his wife. He is under arrest for a failed martial law attempt in December and was summoned over alleged meddling in the 2022 parliamentary by-elections. Yoon had already ignored a previous summons. The special counsel’s office warned earlier that a detention warrant would be sought if he missed another appearance. Officials are now considering sending prosecutors to the Seoul Detention Centre to bring him in by force if the warrant is approved.