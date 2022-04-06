FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2022 10:36:32      انڈین آواز

US refuses Imran Khan’s allegations of interfering in Pakistan’s politics

The US has once again refuted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegations that Washington is interfering in Pakistan’s politics.

During a regular press briefing today, State Department spokesperson, Ned Price rejected the allegation and said US believes in democratic principles, not only in Pakistan but around the world. He said Washington supports the broader principles, the principles of rule, of law, equal justice under the law, and the peaceful upholding of constitutional democratic principles.

Last month, Imran Khan accused the US of interfering in Pakistan’s politics and plotting to oust his regime through a no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

