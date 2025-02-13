Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President talks to Putin, Zelensky: says both leaders seek peace in Ukraine

Feb 13, 2025

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump said he has discussed the war in Ukraine in phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said, both the Russian President and the Ukrainian President expressed a desire for peace in separate phone calls with him.

In a social media post last night, Mr Trump said, he and Mr Putin had agreed to have their respective teams start negotiations immediately, and he will begin by calling President Zelenskiy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation. After speaking with Mr. Putin for more than an hour, Mr. Trump said, the Russian leader wants the war to end and they discussed getting a ceasefire in the not-too-distant future.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President’s office said that Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelensky had spoken by phone for about an hour.

The Kremlin said Mr Putin and Mr Trump had agreed to meet, and the Russian President had invited Mr Trump to visit Moscow.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jordan to take in 2,000 sick Gaza children, opposes displacing Palestinians: PM

Feb 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China approves deepwater ‘Space Station’ in South China Sea

Feb 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump talks to Putin, Zelensky: says both leaders seek peace in Ukraine

Feb 13, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jordan to take in 2,000 sick Gaza children, opposes displacing Palestinians: PM

13 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China approves deepwater ‘Space Station’ in South China Sea

13 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President talks to Putin, Zelensky: says both leaders seek peace in Ukraine

13 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump talks to Putin, Zelensky: says both leaders seek peace in Ukraine

13 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!