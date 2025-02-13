US President talks to Putin, Zelensky: says both leaders seek peace in Ukraine

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump said he has discussed the war in Ukraine in phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said, both the Russian President and the Ukrainian President expressed a desire for peace in separate phone calls with him.

In a social media post last night, Mr Trump said, he and Mr Putin had agreed to have their respective teams start negotiations immediately, and he will begin by calling President Zelenskiy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation. After speaking with Mr. Putin for more than an hour, Mr. Trump said, the Russian leader wants the war to end and they discussed getting a ceasefire in the not-too-distant future.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President’s office said that Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelensky had spoken by phone for about an hour.

The Kremlin said Mr Putin and Mr Trump had agreed to meet, and the Russian President had invited Mr Trump to visit Moscow.