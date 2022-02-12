FreeCurrencyRates.com

US President signs order to free USD 7 billion in Afghan assets now frozen in U.S

3.5 billion USD to go for Afghan relief

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Joe Biden signed an order to free 7 billion US Dollars in Afghan assets now frozen in the U.S.The money will be split between humanitarian aid for poverty-stricken Afghanistan and a fund for Sept. 11 victims still seeking relief for the terror attacks that killed thousands and shocked the world.

No money would be immediately released. But Biden’s order calls for banks to provide 3.5 billion US Dollars of the frozen amount to a trust fund for distribution through humanitarian groups for Afghan relief and basic needs.

