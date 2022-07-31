US President Joe Biden testes positive for Coronavirus again

WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden tested positive for the Coronavirus again Saturday. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, said that the President has experienced no reemergence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well. The rebound positivity, as O’Connor termed it, meant that Biden was forced to resume strict isolation procedures in keeping with medical advice. The White House announced that Mr. Biden would no longer travel to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday as planned or make a scheduled visit to Michigan on Tuesday. Biden played down the development and wrote on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid again. He said this happens with a small minority of folks. He said he is still at work and will be back on the road soon.

The 79-year-old leader first tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21 After five days of isolation, he tested negative Tuesday evening and returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday.