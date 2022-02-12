FreeCurrencyRates.com

US President Joe Biden calls upon American citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave country immediately

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has called upon all American citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave the country immediately following increased threats of Russian military action. Mr Biden added that the US would not send troops to rescue Americans if Moscow invades Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine despite massing more than 100,000 troops at the border.

However, Kremlin says it wants to enforce “red lines” to make sure that its former Soviet neighbour does not join Nato.

But  Russia has just begun massive military drills with neighbouring Belarus, and Ukraine has accused Russia of blocking its access to the sea.

