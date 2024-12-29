US President-elect Trump defends H-1B visa program for highly skilled foreign workers

WEB DESK

In the United States, President-elect Donald Trump has defended the H-1B visa program that allows highly skilled foreign workers to immigrate to the US. In an interview to a news magazine, Trump said he is a believer in H-1B visas granted to thousands of foreign workers who immigrate to the US to fill specialized jobs. He said it is a great program and he has many H-1B visas on his properties.

In his first term, Trump had restricted access to foreign worker visas, and criticized the program. But during the 2024 campaign, Trump signaled openness to giving some foreign-born workers legal status if they graduated from a US university.

Economists have argued that the program allows US companies to maintain competitiveness and grow their business, creating more jobs in the US.