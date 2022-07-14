FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jul 2022 07:46:37      انڈین آواز

US President and Israeli Prime Minister discuss Iran’s rapidly progressing nuclear programme

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

United States President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid today discussed Iran’s rapidly progressing nuclear programme. After their meeting in Jerusalem, both leaders also issued a joint declaration emphasizing military cooperation and a commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The U.S. President, who is set to travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday, said, he also stressed to Mr. Lapid the importance of Israel becoming totally integrated into the region. The Israeli Prime Minister told reporters that they discussed the Iranian nuclear threat. This is Mr. Biden’s first visit to West Asia as President.

@RishiSunakFormer British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the first round of voting to replace Boris Johnson as the country’s prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party. Sunak secured 88 votes of Tory MPs, ahead of junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt on 67 and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 50.

With this, there are six candidates remaining in the running to succeed Johnson. Two candidates – finance minister Nadhim Zahawi and former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt were knocked out.

Sunak, whose resignation last week led to Johnson’s downfall, got the backing of 88 out of the Conservative Party’s 358 lawmakers.

Zahawi, who assumed charge as the finance minister after Sunak’s resignation, and former foreign minister Hunt were eliminated as they couldn’t secure the minimum benchmark of 30 votes. Three other candidates were knocked out earlier.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Pranavi leads by three shots as Seher falters in the 2nd round of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Pranavi Urs carded 2-over 71 and with an aggregate par 138 for 36 holes,  extended lead ...

Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy advance to quarterfinal of Singapore Open Badminton

AMN Ace Indian shuttler P. V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and H. S. Prannoy today advanced to the quarterfinals of ...

Women’s Hockey World Cup India outplay Japan 3-1 to finish 9th

Harpal Singh Bedi Navneet Kaur led the charge as India overpowered formidable Japan 3-1, to finish 9th in t ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart