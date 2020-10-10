US: Pompeo hits out at Beijing for its bad behaviour

WEB DESK

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has hit out at Beijing for its bad behaviour and the threats it poses to the Quad countries. Pompeo told a private TV Show yesterday after his return from Tokyo wherein he attended the second Quad ministerial with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia.

Pompeo said, that he met with foreign minister counterparts from India, Australia, and Japan – a format that’s called the Quad, four big democracies, four powerful economies, four nations, each of whom has real risk associated with the threats imposed – attempting to be imposed by the Chinese Communist Party CCP. And they see it in their home countries too, he said.

Pompeo met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Tokyo on Tuesday and they underscored the need to work together to advance peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe. He described his meeting with Jaishankar as “productive.”