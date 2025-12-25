The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Los Angeles on high alert as powerful storms unleash floods and mudslides on Christmas Eve

Dec 25, 2025

AMN / NEWS DESK

Los Angeles has been placed under a severe flash-flood warning as a powerful storm batters Southern California, turning streets into rivers and triggering dangerous mudslides on Christmas Eve.

Forecasters say the holiday period will be severely disrupted, with up to eight inches of rain expected in parts of Los Angeles County and Santa Barbara over the next four days. Authorities have reportedly urged residents and holiday travelers to stay off the roads, warning of ongoing flash flooding, mudslides, and isolated tornadoes caused by successive winter storms.

The system moved in late Tuesday and is set to intensify through Christmas Eve, while an additional “clipper” storm is forecast to spread heavy rain and snow across large areas of the West Coast and Midwest on Christmas Day.

Related Post

AMN TOP AWAAZ

The Indian Awaaz wishes you a merry Christmas and a happy new year

Dec 25, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 2 Dead, 20 injured after fire and explosion at a Pennsylvania nursing home

Dec 25, 2025
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sharjah’s Mleiha Dairy Enters Guinness World Records as Largest A2A2 Cattle Farm

Dec 25, 2025

You missed

AMN TOP AWAAZ

The Indian Awaaz wishes you a merry Christmas and a happy new year

25 December 2025 2:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 2 Dead, 20 injured after fire and explosion at a Pennsylvania nursing home

25 December 2025 1:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Los Angeles on high alert as powerful storms unleash floods and mudslides on Christmas Eve

25 December 2025 1:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sharjah’s Mleiha Dairy Enters Guinness World Records as Largest A2A2 Cattle Farm

25 December 2025 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments