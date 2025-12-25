US: Los Angeles on high alert as powerful storms unleash floods and mudslides on Christmas Eve

AMN / NEWS DESK

Los Angeles has been placed under a severe flash-flood warning as a powerful storm batters Southern California, turning streets into rivers and triggering dangerous mudslides on Christmas Eve.

Forecasters say the holiday period will be severely disrupted, with up to eight inches of rain expected in parts of Los Angeles County and Santa Barbara over the next four days. Authorities have reportedly urged residents and holiday travelers to stay off the roads, warning of ongoing flash flooding, mudslides, and isolated tornadoes caused by successive winter storms.

The system moved in late Tuesday and is set to intensify through Christmas Eve, while an additional “clipper” storm is forecast to spread heavy rain and snow across large areas of the West Coast and Midwest on Christmas Day.