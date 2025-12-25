Sharjah’s Mleiha Dairy Enters Guinness World Records as Largest A2A2 Cattle Farm

Sharjah Ruler opens Mleiha Dairy Factory

AMN / NEWS DESK

Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi on Wednesday inaugurated the Mleiha Dairy Farm and Factory, marking a milestone for the emirate’s food security drive as the project was officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the largest A2A2 cattle farm in the world.

During the ceremony in the Mleiha area, Sheikh Sultan received the Guinness certificate, underscoring the global significance of the project. The dairy facility, spread over around 20,000 square metres with a production capacity of nearly 600 tonnes, stands as a landmark achievement in desert-based agriculture.

Calling the project the fulfilment of a dream he has carried for 65 years, the Ruler said the record-breaking farm reflects Sharjah’s commitment to natural and heritage-based food production. The farm houses the rare A2A2 cattle breed, known for producing milk considered easier to digest, and follows natural feeding and animal care practices.

Sheikh Sultan stressed that Sharjah’s food initiatives place public health above commercial profit, aiming for long-term self-sufficiency rather than revenue. He said the dairy farm forms part of a broader strategy that includes livestock, poultry, crop cultivation, and specialised academic programmes in agricultural and veterinary sciences.

After unveiling the Guinness plaque, the Ruler toured the factory, inspecting production lines, packaging units and control systems, while officials outlined future expansion plans aligned with Sharjah’s food security vision