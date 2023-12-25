US lawmakers, including 3 Indian-American Congressmen strongly condemns vandalism of Hindu temple in California

AMN/ WEB DESK

Several US lawmakers, including three prominent Indian-American Congressmen, have strongly condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in California and asserted that those responsible for the act must be held accountable.

The Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark, California was vandalised with anti-India graffiti last Thursday, and the police are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime. Congressman Ro Khanna, who represents California’s 17th Congressional District located in Silicon Valley, which is in his district, has condemned the defacing. In a social media post he said, freedom to worship is at the heart of American democracy, and those who committed this act of vandalism must be held accountable.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, and State Senator in the Ohio Senate Niraj Antani have also termed the act as despicable and have condemned it.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco said this incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. It has pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter.