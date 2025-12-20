US Justice Department Releases Thousands of Documents on Jeffrey Epstein Case

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States Justice Department released thousands of documents from its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, the Department acknowledged that its documents disclosure about the wealthy financier, known for his connections to President Donald Trump and other influential people, was incomplete. The department signalled that hundreds of thousands more records will be released in the coming weeks. The files were being released in accordance with a congressionally set deadline.

The records arrived with public anticipation that they could offer the most detailed look yet at nearly two decades worth of government investigations into Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women and underage girls. The photos, call logs, grand jury testimony and interview transcripts are expected to give additional insight on Epstein’s ties with rich and powerful contacts.

Under pressure from other Republicans, US President Donald Trump signed a bill on 19th of November giving the Justice Department 30 days to release most Epstein-related files, including records about his death in jail. The bill passed with support from both parties despite months of opposition from President Trump and Republican leaders.

The release of documents has long been demanded by a public hungry to learn why a 2008 investigation against Epstein ended with a light plea deal. Epstein was charged again in 2019 but died in jail. His associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.