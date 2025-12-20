Hundreds of thousands throng funeral of Student Leader Osman Hadi in Dhaka

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Hundreds of thousands of mourners poured into central Dhaka on Saturday to attend the funeral of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho and one of the most prominent frontline leaders of Bangladesh’s July 2024 mass uprising that led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League government.

Hadi’s namaz-e-janaza was held after Zuhr prayers at Manik Mia Avenue, adjacent to the National Parliament complex, under heavy security. Tens of thousands of people from across the country arrived in organised processions, many chanting slogans demanding justice for Hadi and vowing to continue his political struggle.

The massive turnout overwhelmed the designated prayer venue, leaving thousands unable to enter the main prayer ground. Many offered funeral prayers from surrounding roads, pavements and nearby open spaces. Witnesses said several mourners attempted to climb boundary walls to gain entry as crowd pressure intensified, resulting in minor injuries to a few individuals before security forces brought the situation under control.

To manage the unprecedented crowd, authorities deployed large contingents of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Ansar personnel and army units across Manik Mia Avenue and adjoining areas. Entry points were closely monitored, while additional security measures were put in place to prevent stampedes and maintain public order.

Despite being unable to access the main venue, mourners remained in large numbers throughout the area, underscoring the widespread public participation in the funeral of the slain leader. Dhaka University officials, senior political figures and leaders of various movements were also present.

Following the funeral prayers, Hadi was laid to rest beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Dhaka University Central Mosque at around 3:48 pm. A munajat concluded at approximately 4:03 pm.

Bangladesh observed a national day of mourning on Saturday in honour of Hadi, with the national flag flown at half-mast at all public and private buildings. Addressing the crowd, interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus paid tribute to the slain leader, saying, “You are in our hearts and you will remain in the heart of all Bangladeshis as long as the country exists.”

Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, died on Thursday night at Singapore General Hospital after succumbing to critical head injuries sustained in a shooting attack in Dhaka’s Paltan area on December 12. He was targeted by assailants while returning from an election campaign event. After receiving initial treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Evercare Hospital, he was airlifted to Singapore on December 15 for advanced medical care.

A prospective parliamentary candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the February 2026 elections, Hadi had emerged as a prominent voice of the July uprising and a vocal critic of the previous Awami League government. His killing triggered widespread protests across Bangladesh, heightening political tensions during the country’s ongoing democratic transition.