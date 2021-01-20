World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
US: Joe Biden to be sworn as 46th President amid tight security

Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House

US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the 46th President and 49th Vice-President of the United States today. Ms Harris will make history as America’s first woman, first Black and first person with south Asian roots to take the office of the Vice President.

Joe Biden, 78, will take the oath on his 127-year-old family Bible, which will be held by his wife, Dr Jill Biden.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in on the West front of the US Capitol building.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up at the US Capitol building in view of recent clashes between Trump supporters and Police.

Inaugurations are designated a “National Special Security Event”, meaning the US Secret Service has overall command, but this time they will be supported by an increased mix of forces, including the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the National Guard.

National Guardsmen began arriving at the Capitol last week and eventually around 25,000 are expected to be involved in security efforts.

The Pentagon has given its approval for some of those troops to be armed, with many stationed around the Capital being pictured with handguns or rifles.

Travel restrictions stepped up one of the main roles for those personnel will be manning dozens of road blocks across the centre of the city, including on several key bridges that cross the Potomac River.

Access will be closely guarded, with only residents or businesses allowed to move around the outer “green zone” while the “red zone” will be limited to just authorised vehicles.

More than a dozen subway stations have also been closed.

