FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Dec 2022 09:09:21      انڈین آواز

US, Japan announce fresh sanctions on North Korea after ballistic missile tests

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The United States and Japan have announced fresh sanctions on North Korea, in response to Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile tests.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said, the Office of Foreign Assets Control today sanctioned three North Korean senior officials who have led organizations linked to the development of Weapons of Mass Destruction. It said, these individuals have provided support to North Korea in the development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles. On other hand, Japan imposed sanctions on three entities and one individual for their ties with the nuclear and missile programs. These measures come in the wake of Pyongyang’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch on November 18, marking its eighth ICBM launch this year. Meanwhile, Pyongyang said, its missile tests were in response to provocations by the US and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart