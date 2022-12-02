US, Japan announce fresh sanctions on North Korea after ballistic missile tests

WEB DESK

The United States and Japan have announced fresh sanctions on North Korea, in response to Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile tests.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said, the Office of Foreign Assets Control today sanctioned three North Korean senior officials who have led organizations linked to the development of Weapons of Mass Destruction. It said, these individuals have provided support to North Korea in the development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles. On other hand, Japan imposed sanctions on three entities and one individual for their ties with the nuclear and missile programs. These measures come in the wake of Pyongyang’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch on November 18, marking its eighth ICBM launch this year. Meanwhile, Pyongyang said, its missile tests were in response to provocations by the US and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.